Mike Connors, star of Mannix, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES—Mike Connors, who played a hard-hitting private eye on the long-running TV series Mannix, has died. He was 91.His son-in-law, Mike Condon, says the actor died Thursday afternoon at a Los Angeles hospital from recently-diagnosed leukemia.Mannix debuted on CBS in 1967 and ran for eight years. It drew heavy criticism for its violent content but quickly became the most popular crime series in an era punctuated by comedies like All in the Family and Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In. Connors’ hard-boiled take on the maverick detective eventually made him one of the highest-paid television actors of the 1970s, as well as earning him four Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe Award.Connors once said that until Mannix, TV private investigators were hard-nosed and cynical, while Mannix “got emotionally involved” in his cases.Connors was born Krekor Ohanian on Aug. 15, 1925, in Fresno, California. He served in the Air Force during World War II, then enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he played basketball (and earned the nickname “Touch” on the court). His plans to study law were interrupted when director William Wellman saw him on the basketball court and encouraged him to try acting. One of his first roles was in Wellman’s 1953 adventure film Island in the Sky.Article Continued BelowActors Charlton Heston, right, and Mike Connors, left, confer during a meeting of the Screen Actor's Guild in Los Angeles in this file photo from Feb. 1982. Connors’ hard-boiled take on the maverick detective in "Mannix" eventually made him one of the highest-paid television actors of the 1970s. (Breitstein/AP) Under the name Touch Connors, he also appeared in several forgettable films (Swamp Women, Flesh and the Spur), many of them for director Roger Corman, and at least one enduring film: The Ten Commandments (1956).He bounced between film and television for much of this time and was a guest star on several series (eventually changing his first name to “Michael” and then to “Mike”) before landing a lead role in 1959. The show was Tightrope, in which Connors played an undercover agent with one revolver in his shoulder holster and another hidden behind his back. It received good ratings but was cancelled after one season; excessive violence was cited as a factor, one that would surface again when CBS cast him in Mannix.Connors, right, appears with actor Dick Van Dyke during an episode of the television show "Diagnosis Murder," in Los Angeles in this file photo from Jan. 1995. (Chris Pizzello/AP) By the end of its eight-season run, Mannix earned Connors a salary of $40,000 ($52, 000 Canadian) an episode. He used his fame to publicize a then-underreported chapter in Armenian history by narrating The Forgotten Genocide, a 1975 documentary about the targeted killing of hundreds of thousands of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I. He would later narrate another Armenian-themed documentary, Ararat Beckons, by the same director, J. Michael Hagopian.