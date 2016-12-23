Miles Teller Doing OK After Bronco Flips Over In Car Crash

Miles Teller is doing OK after being involved in a car accident Thursday night with his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, in California’s San Fernando Valley. The LAPD confirmed to People that Teller’s Bronco flipped over when an Uber driver made a left turn in front of his car. The “Whiplash” actor tweeted Friday: “Me and @keleighsperry are okay. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable. This woman’s irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away.” Me and @keleighsperry are okay. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) December 23, 2016 Unavoidable. This woman's irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) December 23, 2016 Teller won’t be blamed for the crash, per authorities. Although Teller and Sperry managed to walk away without injuries, two passengers in the Uber car were taken to the hospital. TMZ has photos of the incident. Teller, 29, was driving the vehicle with Sperry, 24, in the passenger seat. Police told People that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the accident. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry This wasn’t the actor’s first brush with a serious car accident. When he was 20 years old, Teller was in a dangerous car crash that almost took his life. “My buddy lost control of my car going 80 mph. We flipped eight times. I got ejected out the window. The car landed and I was just laying like 50 feet from the car, unconscious, covered in blood. My buddy thought I was dead,” he told ABC News in August. Teller plays the lead in the new boxing drama “Bleed For This,” which follows the true story of Vinny Pazienza, a world champion boxer who breaks his neck in a car crash. His character in “Whiplash” also gets into a car accident.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx