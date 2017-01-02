Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Smooch On NYE, And The World Notices

Now that’s the way to celebrate the changing of a calendar. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth locked lips for New Year’s Eve and posted the smooch to Instagram. In the widely circulated pic the “Wrecking Ball” singer and “The Voice” coach shared Sunday, the engaged-again pair kissed in front of an illuminated “happy new year” sign. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST But the image didn’t do justice to the flashy gold pants that “Hunger Games” star Hemsworth was wearing. Thankfully, Cyrus posted this photo with the caption: “Sorry. My dude is HOT.” Sorry. My dude is HOT. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:01pm PST A golden boy, to say the least. H/T Refinery 29

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx