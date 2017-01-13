Miley Cyrus' Birthday Message To Liam Hemsworth Proves Love Isn't Dead

If you’re feeling a little jaded about your love life or the general state of the world these days, take one look at Miley Cyrus’ relationship with Liam Hemsworth. Love is real, folks. In honor of Hemsworth’s birthday Friday, Cyrus shared a goofy photo of herself with “The Hunger Games” actor. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST “Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!” Cyrus captioned the photo. “You have been my best friend since the day we met…I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.” Cyrus and Hemsworth met while filming “The Last Song” in 2009. The pair dated for nearly three years before becoming engaged in May 2012. Hemsworth and Cyrus called off their engagement in 2013, only to reconcile in 2016. The engaged-again couple was photographed throughout the year looking very much in love. If Cyrus’ message leaves you wondering just how many animals the couple own, we can confirm it’s a true menagerie of pets. Between Hemsworth’s two dogs and Cyrus’ multiple cats, dogs and pet pig, their home is practically overrun with animals. Cheers to these two for making us all believe in love again.

