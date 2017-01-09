Millie Bobby Brown And Maddie Ziegler Are BFFs, Because Of Course They Are

When it comes to the best friendships in Hollywood, it’s hard to beat the likes of Ben and Matt or Tina and Amy. But a new adorable duo is making a play for cutest friendship of all: Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler. Brown made her first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Monday. The “Stranger Things” actress chatted about her role in the Netflix smash hit, her obsession with Leonardo DiCaprio and her budding friendship with “Dance Moms” star and Sia collaborator Maddie Ziegler. “She’s my best friend, actually,” Brown told DeGeneres. “We are very, very good friends.” News first broke of the pair’s friendship last fall, when Ziegler, 14, interviewed Brown, 12, for Interview magazine. The two met backstage at “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016. Like so many great friendships, their relationship began with tears. “The first time I met her, you know, I’m such a big fan of Dance Month and just of her in general. She’s so inspiring to me,” Brown told DeGeneres. “And so, when I met her, you know, obviously I started crying.” Ziegler sent Brown a private message on Twitter, and the rest, as they say, is history. Unfortunately, the friendship hasn’t been all smooth sailing ― according to Brown, their first sleepover was a complete disaster. “I’ve never been on a sleepover before,” Brown told DeGeneres. “So, I go over, and at 3:00 in the morning, the fire alarm comes on. We all had to get rushed out of her apartment building. I’m crying because I’m like ‘My first sleepover’s ruined!’ So, yeah, we’ve been through a lot.” Watch Brown’s interview with DeGeneres in the clip above.

