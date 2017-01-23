Millie Bobby Brown Is Killing It As A Calvin Klein Model

”Stranger Things” breakout star Millie Bobby Brown is now joining the long list of celebrities who have modeled for Calvin Klein, and she’s absolutely killing it. Her modeling gig is part of the “By Appointment” campaign, which aims to make exclusive celebrity clothing pieces available to the general public. A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Email Calvin Klein By Appointment: ByAppointment@ck.com A photo posted by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:02am PST Creative director Peter Mulier explained that the new project is “about a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears.” We’re excited to see if Millie Bobby Brown starts to pursue a modeling career. She certainly looks like she has a future in the fashion industry. Related… Ed Sheeran's New Music Video Is Here, And Yes, It's Beautiful Justin Bieber Reveals He Can't Listen To The Weeknd's Music Demi Lovato's Ex Joe Jonas Totally Approves Of Her New Beau