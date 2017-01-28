Mischa Barton Says She Was Drugged With GHB Before Hospitalization

Mischa Barton is speaking out about the scary incident that led to her recent hospital stay. The actress says someone slipped her GHB, a substance commonly referred to as the “date rape drug,” while she was out with friends Wednesday night. In an exclusive statement to People, Barton says she is now resting at home and hopes that her experience can serve as a reminder for women to always “be aware of your surroundings.” “On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday,” Barton said in the statement. “While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.” “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” the statement continued. “I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.” The “O.C.” star was transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles for a psychiatric evaluation on Thursday morning. Barton was reportedly exhibiting erratic behavior at her West Hollywood apartment after celebrating her birthday the night before. Authorities responded to multiple calls about a disturbance at Barton’s home, according to People, but found the actress “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” before taking her to the hospital. The Huffington Post has reached out to Barton’s representatives and will update this post accordingly.