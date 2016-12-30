Months after Twitter banned him for racist comments, Milo Yiannopoulos inks $250K book deal, reports say

Controversial writer Milo Yiannopoulos, who was banned by Twitter for making racist comments just months ago, has inked a $250,000 book deal with the publisher Simon & Schuster, media reports say. Twitter banned Yiannopoulos in July after he directed racist and sexist tweets at Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones.The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Yiannopoulos had signed the lucrative book deal with Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on Thursday. When news of the deal broke, it sparked social media outrage from members of the literary community. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Yiannopoulos wrote: “They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened.”“I’m more powerful, more influential and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream,” the post continued, linking to the article from Hollywood Reporter.Article Continued BelowYiannopoulos personally announced his upcoming book release — set for March 14 — on Instagram by posting a preorder link to the upcoming book, Dangerous.In recent years, the conservative writer and Internet personality has twice announced plans to release books that were not subsequently published. While Simon & Schuster, which describes itself as a “major force” in the consumer publishing industry, had not confirmed the deal on Twitter as of Thursday night, an account belonging to Threshold Editions had retweeted media reports of the deal.

