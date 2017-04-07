Moonlight directors commentary reveals his search for the grey in story: Howell

Commentary tracks on DVDs and Blu-rays increasingly seem like artifacts from a bygone age, when people had more time — and fewer distractions — to thoroughly immerse themselves in a favourite movie.I’ve noticed that directors in particular are increasingly eschewing commentary tracks, replacing them (if they even bother to) with brief introductions or video of Q&A sessions from film festivals.It’s an unfortunate trend, because a good commentary track can open up whole new avenues of appreciation of a film and the many artful and practical decisions that went into making it.And it’s yet another reason why Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, the recent Best Picture winner at the Oscars, is such a special movie. This emotive coming-of-ager already has the distinction of being the first Best Picture winner in history with an all-black cast and a gay protagonist. It’s also just the second Best Picture winner with a black director, after Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave from 2013.Writer/director Jenkins has done a feature-length commentary for Moonlight, now out on DVD/Blu-ray. This makes him the first black director of a Best Picture winner to present his thoughts in this manner. (McQueen didn’t do one for 12 Years a Slave, near as I can tell.)Article Continued BelowListening to Jenkins’ commentary is both a pleasure and a revelation. He explains how much he and co-screenwriter/playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney drew on their own lives to create the lead character, whom the film presents at three stages of life under three names and played by three actors: Little (Alex Hibbert), Chiron (Ashton Sanders) and Black (Trevante Rhodes).The fear and uncertainty of being a closeted gay man was based on McCraney’s personal experiences (Jenkins is straight) and from an unproduced play by McCraney that helped shape the Oscar-winning screenplay. But the Moonlight protagonist’s unhappy upbringing, of being raised by an addicted single mom (played by Oscar-nominated Naomie Harris), is based on “a composite of my mom and Tarell’s mom,” Jenkins says.