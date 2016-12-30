Moonlight tops Toronto Stars Top 10 movies of 2016

The great movies of 2016 sent protagonists on trips ranging from a single neighbourhood to the vast cosmos — and sometimes both, as in the La La Land scene where Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone magically dance into the stars.The real cinematic journey, though, was an interior one. The year’s best films gave us characters on quests of self-discovery, often unsure at first what they’re really looking for.Moonlight’s searcher, a closeted gay black man played by three actors at different ages, yearns for love but he’s unsure of how to find it or express it.La La Land’s lead players, a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress, seek not just jobs but also validation of their art, with a little romance on the side.Manchester by the Sea features a recluse who is forced to engage again with the family he was driven from through tragic circumstances.Article Continued BelowArrival’s central figure, an expert linguist, has the most out-there identity odyssey of all: How can she decipher the intentions of visiting space aliens when she can’t understand herself?All of these characters long for personal truth. But defining what that is, as Natalie Portman’s Jacqueline Kennedy observes in Jackie, is often something not within their grasp.“The truth?” she says to an inquiring journalist.

