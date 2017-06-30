(Mostly) Canadian mysteries to keep you guessing

BoundaryBy Andree A. MichaudBiblioasis, 328 pages, $19.35Article Continued BelowThis is an English translation of the French-Canadian writer Andree Michaud’s 2014 book which won both that year’s Arthur Ellis Award for best French-Canadian Crime Novel and the Governor General’s Award for Best French Novel. The book features two murders and a pair of sleuth figures (hence the Arthur Ellis), but it often seems less a whodunit and more a literary meditation on the impact of the killings on the small community, Boundary, where they took place (hence, the GG Award).The rural community in question straddles the border between Quebec and Vermont where few of the residents of either side speak the other side’s language. When two flamboyant American teenagers are murdered at two different times but in similarly brutal fashion, the result is “to change Boundary’s landscape.”What those changes are all about is mostly the book’s subject, and in Michaud’s dense and evocative prose, we get the answers which may not always be satisfying but give us enough interesting stuff to think about from beginning to end.Girl Last Seen