Motor City Madman tries to put his hateful words in reverse: Menon

Ted Nugent had an epiphany this week.The geriatric rocker, gun enthusiast, conservative firebrand and longtime enemy of civil discourse believes it’s time to scrub away the “hateful rhetoric.” I know what you’re thinking: fake news! Ted Nugent? The man who once called Barack Obama a “subhuman mongrel” and encouraged the former U.S. president to “suck on my machinegun”? The fellow who smeared Hillary Clinton as a “toxic c—” and insisted she be hanged for treason? Ted Nugent is lamenting the poisonous state of political dialogue?What’s next? Is Neil deGrasse Tyson about to join the Flat Earth Society?Article Continued BelowRattled by Wednesday’s shooting at a Congressional baseball practice in Virginia, Nugent called into a radio show the next day and sounded like a former cult member who now regrets taking part in an organ-harvesting ritual. “I have re-evaluated my approach,” Nugent told WABC’s Eboni Williams and Curtis Sliwa, a euphemistic opening line that made it sound like he was switching accountants instead of disavowing a lifetime of “harsh terms” that are as central to his public persona as materialism is to the Kardashians.“At the tender age of 69, my wife has convinced me that I just can’t use those harsh terms,” he said. “I cannot and I will not and I encourage even my friends-slash-enemies on the left in the Democrat and liberal world that we have got to be civil to each other.”