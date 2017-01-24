Movie about Carley Allison, late Toronto teen who publicly fought cancer, stars her own best friend

When Sarah Fisher first spotted Carley Allison, the girls were in high school and Allison was onstage at an open mic session, strumming her guitar and belting out a tune.Allison was petite but had a voice big enough to make Fisher, an aspiring singer herself, watch in awe.The girls became friends but that awe never faded — not after a cancer that only hits one in every 3.5 billion people started ravaging Allison’s body and she was forced to sing through a tube in her throat; not when chemotherapy meant the pals had to forgo regular trips to Menchie’s to instead cuddle at home; and not when Allison, at age 19, lost her battle in 2015.So perhaps it’s fitting that Fisher plays her late best friend in Kiss and Cry, a film about Allison’s life and her relationship with her long-term boyfriend. Fisher stars opposite her Degrassi: The Next Generation co-star Luke Bilyk. Singer Chantal Kreviazuk plays her mother. The movie will open at the Carlton Cinema on Feb. 10, following a national launch on Feb. 4 for World Cancer Day (the Toronto event is already sold out). The debut comes a little under two years after Allison died.Article Continued Below“It was therapeutic to get to tell her story because I lived quite a bit of it with her,” said Fisher. “It didn’t feel like I was playing a character at all.”Carley Allison, at age 18 in 2013, kept on singing despite having a tracheotomy to remove a malignant melanoma. (Chris So / Toronto Star File Photo) “It was therapeutic to get to tell her story because I lived quite a bit of it with her,” says Sarah Fisher, who plays her late best friend Carley Allison in Kiss and Cry. (Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star) | Order this photo Sarah Fisher plants a kiss on the cheek of best friend Carley Allison, who died of a rare form of cancer in 2015, in this family photo. (handout) Sarah Fisher, as Carley Allison, performed at the Air Canada for a scene from Kiss and Cry. (handout) That was in part because the team behind the film aimed to make it as real as possible by shooting in the places Allison spent most of her time: Bayview Glen High School, Princess Margaret Hospital, the arena at which she competitively skated, the Air Canada Centre, where she twice sang the national anthem before Toronto Maple Leafs games, and even at her family’s home.The film cribs lines from Allison’s blog, uses some of her actual clothing as wardrobe, and has cameos from her friends and her beloved dog Tobi.