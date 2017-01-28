Mtis Mutt channels Sheldon Elters multi-layered personality: review

Métis MuttWritten and performed by Sheldon Elter. Directed by Ron Jenkins. Until February 5 at the Aki Studio Theatre, 585 Dundas Street East. NativeEarth.ca or 416-531-1402.Sheldon Elter’s solo show Métis Mutt begins with a cringe — the former standup comedian enters a ring of stones and sticks with a microphone in hand, as the projection behind him fades into a red brick backdrop, and his routine starts. “My name is Sheldon Elter and I’ll be your Native comedian for the night.”Article Continued Below A string of one-liners follows, each punchline involving negative racial stereotypes. The fact that they get laughs at all is enough to make your skin crawl, as they get more offensive and Elter reveals more of his anger underneath.As he reveals in this semi-autobiographical show, Elter’s entertainment career began by touring small-town Alberta as a comedian as part of an act with a hypnotist. That hypnotist, presumably white, encouraged Elter to lean into his Indigenous ancestry as the defining feature of his act, resulting in bits like the ghastly “Indian 12 Days of Christmas” that swaps the traditional Christmas gifts with “five welfare checks,” and instead of given by a true love they’re gifts from the government.Elter says his Métis status, with both indigenous and white heritage, puts him in between cultures, and there’s an interesting tension in Métis Mutt that explores when those two worlds collide. For example, in his first foray into comedy. Or at another point, Elter tells how a mysterious childhood illness causing seizures perplexed several doctors at an Edmonton hospital, but disappeared after seeing a medicine man with his stepfather. In this way, Métis Mutt brings up issues from tokenism in pop culture to the assumed superiority of western customs over ancient ones.