Musicians from East and West come together for Toronto Symphony Orchestras Chinese New Year concert

Musicians from East and West make original music together Saturday at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s Chinese New Year concert.Rejuvenation: A Taoist Journey, a TSO-commissioned work to celebrate both the Chinese New Year and Canada’s 150th anniversary, has ancient and modern influences as well as Chinese and Canadian artists involved in its creation.It will have its world premiere at the concert.Canadian composer Vincent Ho, who was born in Ottawa, was brought in to work on the project and brainstormed extensively with Chinese musician Wu Man as well as Dashan (Mark Rowswell) a Canadian who has lived in China for decades and is famous as a comedian there. Dashan provided Ho with books on Taoist philosophy, which Dashan studied in university, and it was decided this philosophy of spiritual guidance would form the theme of the work.Article Continued Below“My aim as a composer was to express the essence of Taoism in musical form,” Ho said. “Music of this kind is not intended for entertainment purposes nor does it court popularity. It is to guide listeners in reaching spiritual wholeness and connect with Taoist principles.”If this sounds too esoteric, Man describes the piece as “beautiful.”Like many Chinese schoolchildren, she learned to play the stringed “pipa” at an early age but has discovered that the ancient instrument is little known outside of China.