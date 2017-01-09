Must-See Photos From The Star-Studded 2017 Golden Globe Awards

On Sunday night, Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in California. The night kicked off with a musical montage inspired by “La La Land” and, thanks to some teleprompter issues, was followed by a somewhat awkward monologue by host Jimmy Fallon. The real standout moment from the night came when Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. During her speech, the Hollywood icon provided the crowd with an epic takedown of Donald Trump without even mentioning his name. It was hands down the best part of the show and pretty much everyone agreed. Scroll through the photos below to check out more top moments from the annual ceremony: Handout via Getty Images Meryl Streep wins the Cecil B. DeMille award and slays with the perfect speech. Michael Kovac via Getty Images Lily Collins praises Meryl Streep, just like the rest of us. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Damien Chazelle wins Best Director. Kevin Winter via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra stuns in gold. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Tom Hiddleston takes home the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell are in great comedic form presenting the award for Best Animated Film. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Dev Patel brings Sunny Pawar onstage for the cutest moment of the night. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Donald Glover and the cast of “Atlanta” accept the award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Ryan Gosling wins the award for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Michael Kovac via Getty Images Denzel Washington and Pharrell Williams sharing a moment. Michael Kovac via Getty Images Amy Adams and Felicity Jones shared a cute photo opp. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn present the award for Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Emma Stone takes home the award for Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Sarah Paulson wins Best Actress, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore present the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Tracee Ellis Ross wins Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes home the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Kristen Bell and Cuba Gooding Jr. present the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Julia Louis-Dreyfus takes over the DJ booth from Questlove. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Claire Foy takes home the award for Best Actress, TV Series, Drama. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Stephen Daldry and the cast of ” The Crown” accept the award for Best Television Series, Drama.

