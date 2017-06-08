My Cousin Rachel stars Weisz as a magnetic mystery: review

My Cousin RachelStarring Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin, Holliday Grainger and Iain Glen. Directed by Roger Mitchell. 106 minutes. Opening June 9 at major theatres. 14AWe’re never sure whether Rachel Weisz’s superbly portrayed title character is a scheming femme fatale or a misunderstood woman in My Cousin Rachel.Based on Daphne du Maurier’s mystery about obsession, death and deception, writer-director Roger Mitchell (Notting Hill) and his gorgeous 19th-century period piece leave it to the audience to puzzle it out.Article Continued BelowMy Cousin Rachel opens with questions and leaves them unanswered — sure to spark debate when the lights go up — about whether widowed Rachel is killing her way to a family fortune or is a victim of innuendo as she tries to assert herself in a world uninterested in women’s financial independence. Weisz’s masterful, subtle work as unknowable Rachel is punctuated with ambiguity. Each time we think we have her figured out, Weisz subtly changes minds. It is a delicate, careful performance of charm and understated menace from the Oscar-winning actress.Sam Claflin (Me Before You) is 24-year-old Philip, orphaned as a child and raised by his adored guardian and older cousin, Ambrose. He loves their boys’ life in his late father’s manor house, where the only women allowed inside are dogs. Ill health sends Ambrose to Florence where he later writes Philip that he’s fallen in love with their cousin, Rachel.