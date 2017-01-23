'My Super Sweet 16' Is Returning To MTV

“My Super Sweet 16,” perhaps the best show of the early aughts, is making a comeback. The reality show, which originally launched in 2005, features the wild and crazy antics of teens as they prepare for the biggest parties of their young lives. MTV announced the revival of the iconic series via an email blast from casting company Doron Ofir, indicating that they’re looking for girls and boys planning a “Sweet Sixteen, Quinceanera, Debutante Ball, Debut, or any other coming of age milestone event.” “If it’s going to be lit, we want to know about it!” the email reads. Fans of the original “My Super Sweet 16” series will likely remember the infamous characters that came out of the mere 61 episodes. We were given incredible cameos from the likes of Bow Wow, Sean Kingston, Aly and AJ, Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. We were given Teyana Taylor. We were given Jennifer Lawrence promo commercials. There can only be more gold to come. Thank you, MTV, for this gift.