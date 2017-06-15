NAC appoints first Indigenous artistic director

The National Arts Centre is breaking new ground with the appointment of its first artistic director of Indigenous theatre.Kevin Loring, an actor and Governor General’s Award-winning playwright, will take up his duties at the Ottawa performing arts venue in October and will debut a full program of works for the centre’s 2019/2020 season.While Indigenous theatre companies and programs are beginning to flourish across Canada, the centre’s decision to appoint a full-time artistic director dedicated to aboriginal performance is a bold step.“Oh my God, it’s as exciting as it is terrifying,” said Loring, 42, a Lytton, B.C. native and member of the N’lakap’amux nation.“Our stories from coast to coast to coast are the original songs of this land. Now, through the Indigenous theatre department, our stories will have a permanent home, a place to grow and thrive,” Loring said.Article Continued Below“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Loring to the NAC in this very historic role as our first ever artistic director of Indigenous theatre,” said NAC president and CEO Peter Herrndorf. “He is a groundbreaking artist and we know he will succeed in building our new Indigenous theatre department.” Loring has a long-standing relationship with the performing arts centre. His playWhere the Blood Mixes — which won the 2009 Governor General’s Award for English-language drama — was performed at the centre in 2010, when Loring served as artist in residence.Loring performed as Edmund in an all-Indigenous version of King Lear during the 2011/2012 season and is currently performing in the centre’s production of Corey Payette’s Children of God.