Nancy Sinatra Destroys Donald Trump With Her Kickass Tweets

Nancy Sinatra’s boots are made not just for walking but also for kicking Donald Trump to the curb. The Hill is reporting that Trump and wife Melania will dance their first official dance as first couple to “My Way,” a song made famous by Sinatra’s dad, Frank Sinatra. A woman named Liz Massi asked Nancy Sinatra on Twitter how she felt about the Sinatra standard being used as a sort-of coronation song for the Donald. .@NancySinatra You good w/ this guy using the iconic 'My Way' for Friday night? pic.twitter.com/j5v760H6Mo— Liz Massi (@massiliz) January 19, 2017 Her reaction was priceless: Just remember the first line of the song. https://t.co/dYrXv818i9— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 19, 2017 For the record: The first line of “My Way” is “And now, the end is near.” Based on her Twitter feed, it seems that Sinatra is no fan of Trump. Earlier this week, she sent this message to him: Watch your language, Mr. Trump. Children are watching and listening. https://t.co/kttXDv0KA3— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 16, 2017 The 76-year-old singer also made sure to tag Trump in a tweet sent by Bruce Springsteen’s guitarist Steven Van Zandt. Just making sure this gets in his twitter feed. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/AMZbiEALEM— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 14, 2017