Nathan Fillion on Cars 3, Justin Trudeau and, inevitably, Firefly

It somehow seems entirely natural to be talking to Nathan Fillion about the character motivation of a car.Not just any car, mind you. He’s Sterling, a.k.a. the Mud flap King of the Eastern Seaboard, a corporate mover and new cast member of the Cars animated movie franchise. In the latest sequel Cars 3, he’s the unlikely catalyst for Owen Wilson’s Lightning McQueen, acting as both benefactor and villain as he plots a new road for the beleaguered red speedster.“Antagonist,” corrects Fillion, as he settles in for a Toronto Star interview during a Toronto visit this week.“He’s not a full-on villain. If anything, he believes what he’s doing is good.”This wouldn’t be the weirdest character the Edmonton-born Fillion has played, although he’s always embodied elements of both hero and rogue.Article Continued BelowThat title would likely go to his “monstrous inmate” character from the first Guardians of the Galaxy or maybe as the tuneful superhero Captain Hammer in the popular web series Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog. The affable Fillion, 46, is best known for playing Captain Malcolm Reynolds in the cult-adored TV sci-fi series Firefly its 2005 big-screen edition Serenity. More recently, he gained fame as literary gumshoe Richard Castle in the long-running (and recently concluded) TV series Castle and as oddball weatherman Rainer Shine in TV’s Modern Family sitcom.Now he’ll happily answer to Sterling, the slick silver buggy who acts as spark plug to the plot of Cars 3. Gentleman, start your engine: