Swan LakeNational Ballet of Canada. Choreography by James Kudelka. Until June 25 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen St. W. national.ballet.ca or 416-345-9595The National Ballet of Canada’s Swan Lake is a visual and sonic feast of delights, with beautiful dancing, a sumptuous design sense and outstanding orchestral work. It tells the story of Siegfried (Guillaume Côté), a prince who feels isolated from courtly life and falls in love with Odette (Heather Ogden), a swan, before being tricked by the evil Rothbart (Piotr Stanczyk) and having his kingdom destroyed. Article Continued BelowEach element within the production (first presented by the National Ballet in 1999) works seamlessly to create a grand, overarching vision of a fairy-tale world, with music, dance and design equal treats. James Kudelka’s character-rich choreography demonstrates a deep, intrinsic understanding — nay, love — of Tchaikovsky’s score, and its relationship with theatre and movement. For instance, an ensemble scene near the end of the first act features the dancers portraying the swans, with cocked arms and bent necks, in imitation of the birds. More than being merely imitative, the dancers’ hands, faces, even eyebrows (if you’re close enough) convey character, movement, theme.Kudelka’s choreography is also deeply enmeshed with Santo Loquasto’s enchanting sets and costumes. The heavy velvets and velours of the opening contrast sharply with the icy whites and blue hues of the swan world. Choreography moves from stately to swaying, with hints of a forthcoming menace. The flowing periwinkle and gold robes featured in the opening of the second act work beautifully with Kudelka’s grandly swirling choreography. A lavish world is created via Robert Thomson’s dramatic lighting and Loquasto’s panoply of vibrant costumes (particularly those of the princesses), though a fascinating, claustrophobic-styled blocking, together with the heavy design sense, also foreshadows this world’s eventual demise.