The Show:The Wall, Season 1, Episode 2 The Moment: Losing itKatie and Chris are married U.S. military veterans. He’s a risk-taker. She’s cautious. She’s been backstage in a soundproof room, answering multiple-choice questions. He’s been onstage rolling balls down The Wall, a giant pachinko machine. He racked up $1.3 million. Then he lost it all.Katie doesn’t know this. So did she sign a contract that guarantees her some cash (in her case, $115,000 U.S.)? Or did she tear it up in hopes of a bigger payout?Host Chris Hardwick (@midnight) asks Katie to stand before Chris and explain her decision. “I was so nervous,” she says. “Should I bet on us and all the dreams we had for this money? We could start our family on the right track.” She pauses. “I didn’t sign it.”Article Continued BelowChris tells her, “We’re left with nothing.” Their eyes fill.“You’re left with zero dollars, but you’re not left with nothing,” Hardwick jumps in. “You still have each other.”This is supposed to be fun??? You’re watching people scream for money or weep over losing it. It’s unpleasant either way.

