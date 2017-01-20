Neftlix Announces 'House Of Cards' Return With Dark Inauguration Day Promo

United States law stipulates an upside-down flag should only be used to signal distress “in instances of extreme danger to life or property.” One such flag features prominently in Netflix’s new promo for the latest season of the political drama “House of Cards,” coincidentally released just hours before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Inauguration Day. Make of that what you will. We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017 Text accompanying the tweet ominously reads, “We make the terror.” It’s unlikely the announcement was explicitly intended as a slight at Trump, however, given that an upside-down flag has long featured in imagery associated with “House of Cards,” beginning with the first season’s poster in 2013. The new season hits the streaming service May 30.