Neil Patrick Harris felt fortunate to film A Series of Unfortunate Events in Vancouver

Neil Patrick Harris’s A Series of Unfortunate Events debuts on Netflix on Friday, a project that reunited the American stage and screen star with the Canadian landscape he so adores.The series, which is based on the Lemony Snicket children’s books, was shot in Vancouver over the summer and Harris was spotted living it up across British Columbia. He attended Vancouver’s pride parade, visited Grouse Mountain with his twins and husband David Burtka, and the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Tofino.“I have always been a fan of Canada and Canadians in general,” said Harris during a recent conference call with reporters.“In the ’80s and ’90s, there was a long period of made-for-television movies based on true-life events and I did my share of them: I hacked up my parents with a wood maul, I was a serial arsonist, I got lost in a blizzard with my baby. And we filmed most of those in Canada.”Harris added that he’s spent time in several Canadian cities and finds “the people uniformly kind, respectful.”Article Continued Below“A lot of my best friends, most trustworthy friends are Canucks,” he said. “So I was happy to film there and I’m glad that I’m not doing How I Met Your Mother anymore just so I don’t have to keep telling awful Canada jokes.”A Series of Unfortunate Events stars Harris as Count Olaf, the evil guardian to the Baudelaire orphans, played by Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes and Presley Smith.Patrick Warburton is the narrator, Lemony Snicket, while other cast members include Joan Cusack, Catherine O’Hara, Alfre Woodard and Don Johnson.

