Neil Patrick Harris Gives Lin-Manuel Miranda Some Competition In ‘Hamilton’ Rap

December 20, 2016 admin Entertainment 0

National treasure Neil Patrick Harris has finally made our dreams come true and invited us into his home (albeit with the entire Vogue camera crew).   The 43-year-old “Series of Unfortunate Events” actor opened the doors to his NYC brownstone to answer the magazine’s 73 Questions. In doing so, he revealed the coolest memorabilia he’s stolen (hint: “How I Met Your Mother”), his worst habit, his biggest fear and SO much more in this 11-minute, totally-worth-it video. The Tony winner throws in a few dirty jokes and even performs a song from “Hamilton,” just for the hell of it. Don’t throw away your shot and watch the rest of the clip (and NPH’s hottie husband) above. 

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*