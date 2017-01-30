Netflix February 2017: Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix

There are plenty of exciting new movies and television shows coming to Netflix in February 2017. The streaming service will be airing recent releases (2016’s Finding Dory) as well as some older titles and, of course, new Netflix originals. The February 2017 Netflix originals include titles that range from satirical comedies to sports dramas. The Lonely Island’s new Netflix original special Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special will premiere on February 7th and feature the titular singer, who has previously collaborated with the comedic trio on Saturday Night Live and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. [Image by mphillips007/iStock] Other comedies coming to Netflix in February 2017 include David Brent: Life on the Road, a mockumentary about Ricky Gervais’ character from The Office, and Santa Clarita Diet, a sitcom starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant about a California couple who must pretend to be normal when one of them turns into a flesh-eating zombie. Aside from Netflix originals, there are several high-profile blockbusters coming to Netflix in February. Finding Dory, Twilight, The Blair Witch Project, Superbad, Magic Mike, and Sausage Party all made over 100 million dollars at the box office, and they are sure to be hits on Netflix as well. [Image by Maxx Satori/Shutterstock] Unfortunately, just as new titles come to Netflix, some also must depart in February 2017 as well. Mission: Impossible III, Trainspotting, and Clueless will leave Netflix by the end of February, so watch them while you still can. Every title coming to Netflix in February 2017: February 1 Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks Babe Babe: Pig in the City Balto Balto 2: Wolf Quest Balto 3: Wings of Change Contact Corpse Bride Finding Dory Eleven P.M. From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story Gun Runners Hell-Bound Train Highly Strung Hot Biskits I Am Sun Mu Invincible Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1-4 Magic Mike Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1 Mother with a Gun Paris Is Burning Project X Silver Streak The Blair Witch Project The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe The Five Heartbeats The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2 The Girl from Chicago The Longest Day The Nightmare Before Christmas Twilight Women in Gold February 2 American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson Frequency: Season 1 February 3 Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix original) Imperial Dreams (Netflix original) Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix original) February 4 Superbad February 5 Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It Los herederos February 6 Girls Lost Me, Myself and Her February 7 Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (Netflix original) February 8 Tiempos Felices Girl Asleep February 10 Abstract: The Art of Design David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix original) February 11: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 Stronger Than the World (Netflix original) February 12 Clouds of Sils Maria February 13 Code: Debugging the Gender Gap Magicians: Life in the Impossible February 14 Girlfriend’s Day (Netflix original) Katherine Ryan: In Trouble (Netflix original) King Cobra Project MC2: Part 4 (Netflix original) White Nights (Netflix original) February 15 Aram, Aram Before I Go to Sleep Fire Song February 16 Milk Sundown February 17 Chef’s Table: Season 3 (Netflix original) DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 (Netflix original) Kill Ratio The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 (Netflix original) February 19 Girl Meets World: Season 3 Growing Up Wild Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta When Calls the Heart: Season 3 February 23 Sausage Party February 24 I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (Netflix original) Legend Quest: Season 1 (Netflix original) Ultimate Beastmaster (Netflix original) Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico(Netflix original) VeggieTales in the City: Season 1 (Netflix original) February 26 Night Will Fall February 27 Brazilian Western February 28 Be Here Now Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (Netflix original) [Image by Tcerovski/iStock] Every title leaving Netflix in February 2017: February 1 A.C.O.D. An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky An Inconvenient Truth Ashby Black Hawk Down Bratz: Babyz: The Movie Bratz: Super Babyz Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure Clerks Elizabeth Extract Failure to Launch Frida Girls Just Want to Have Fun Jackass 2.5 Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A. L.A. Prep School Last Holiday Mission Impossible: III Sahara Save the Last Dance Serving Sara Star Trek: Nemesis The Machinist The Original Latin Kings of Comedy There Will be Blood Trainspotting What’s Eating Gilbert Grape February 7 Justin Bieber’s Believe February 12 Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5 February 13 Scary Movie 5 The Nut Job February 15 Brothers in War Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry Closure Exile Nation: The Plastic People Jack Frost I Am Not a Hipster Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Prince of Broadway Stephanie in the Water The Man on Her Mind Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2 February 16 Santa Claws Somewhere February 17 Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year February 19 Problem Child: Leslie Jones February 28 Clueless Are you excited for the new Netflix February 2017 releases? [Featured Image by sitthiphong/Shutterstock]