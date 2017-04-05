New Pornographers intact without Destroyer

Carl Newman has been mentally preparing for the possibility of his New Pornographers splitting since before we all swooned for Mass Romantic.Sipping a tall can of beer in the Cabbagetown office of his label, Newman recalls the first such scare: it was back in 2000, a month after their debut had come out but before word really spread about the Vancouver power pop group with more hooks than a bait shop. Just as things were taking off, Dan Bejar, the band’s other principal songwriter, abruptly announced he was moving to Spain.“I thought, ‘Well, that’s that,’ ” Newman recalled. “I felt like, oh, of course, the moment I felt like we’ve got something, a finished record, Dan goes to Spain.’ I thought that was the end of it then.”The band survived that, just as they survived the limited availability of warped-country master turned rock powerhouse Neko Case over the ensuing years. Her presence on the road was intermittent, while Bejar didn’t tour at all on the band’s first two records. By some stroke of fortune, Bejar actually seemed to expand his involvement as the years went on, even as his solo Destroyer project became increasingly popular. After the release of the New Pornographers’ radiantly hued sixth album, 2014’s Brill Bruisers, Bejar spent more time than ever on the road with the band.Article Continued BelowThree years later and the dynamics have all been swung around as the New Pornographers put out their first album, Whiteout Conditions, entirely without his contributions. But as Newman explains it, Bejar was just making a Destroyer record and the quiet songs he was writing didn’t fit with Newman’s propulsive new ones. The New Pornographers are still bending around the will of some challenging schedules.“It’s not like he quit the band; maybe he’ll be on the next record,” Newman said. “It’s just the nature of the band. It’s how we are.“I’m amazed we hold it together at all.”