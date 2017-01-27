New TV series Riverdale shows the Archie gang like youve never seen them

In the town of Riverdale, Archie Andrews is brawnier than Moose Mason. Jughead is a cynic. Veronica has lost all her money. And Betty has serious mental health issues. And yes, there is a dead body.This is not your father’s Archie Andrews. But the highly anticipated CW series, which premieres on Netflix Canada Jan. 27, is a glimpse into an alternate Archie universe — a kind of Dawson’s Creek via Twin Peaks. And standing in for Riverdale is the town of Langley, B.C.Perhaps not surprisingly, the show is produced by Greg Berlanti, the showrunner of teen soap opera Dawson’s Creek, along with Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Archie Entertainment’s chief creative officer.Riverdale stars New Zealander K.J. Apa as Archie, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Camilla Mendes as Veronica and Luke Perry as Archie’s father, Fred Andrews. The Star spoke with Cleveland, Ohio-born actress Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty, about the darker, more adult vision for the show. Article Continued BelowIn the Archie Comics, Betty is typecast as the “good girl” who only has eyes for Archie. Your character is more nuanced than that.K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes star in Riverdale. (Diyah Pera / Netflix Canada) In my discussions with first getting the role, I wanted to make sure this girl wasn’t just the simple, sweet blond girl next door. There was so much more going on to her, we were just building these layers. What I love about this show is that we’re taking something that was so happy-go-lucky and great and chipper to more about shining a light on the darkness to these characters or making them three-dimensional people. Betty struggles with mental health issues with having anxiety and she actually goes through self-harm. She is a real person.There seems to be a palpable vulnerability in the way you’ve portrayed Betty.