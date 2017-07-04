In the premiere of Snowfall, an undercover officer, assisted by a prostitute, uses a straw to inject cocaine into an orifice not normally used for ingesting drugs.It has been 26 years since John Singleton was nominated for an Academy Award for the groundbreaking Boyz N The Hood, about growing up in South Central Los Angeles. And it seems the director hasn’t lost the propensity for shock. In Boyz N The Hood, it was the opening sequence where two children engage in an expletive-filled verbal and physical barrage. Singleton revisits familiar ground in his new television series debuting Wednesday at 10 p.m. on FX Canada. But like Twin Peaks director David Lynch, he has had to up the stakes the second time around after a decades-long absence spawned more than a few fawning imitators.“I was thinking about nostalgia and the fact even though there are other shows out there, there still wasn’t a lot about the history and the impact of this period,” Singleton says in an interview. “This time I wanted to show how Los Angeles had changed for better or worse.”Article Continued BelowSnowfall, like Baz Luhrmann’s Netflix series The Get Down, is about history. Luhrmann’s fanciful series looks at the emergence of hip hop in the Bronx. Singleton looks at the beginning of the crack epidemic in East Los Angeles. And like Straight Outta Compton, it takes place in the turbulent ’80s.Boyz N The Hood introduced the world to Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut in their acting debuts, and Singleton once more casts unknowns. That includes British actor Damson Idris, who plays Franklin, a college dropout dealing marijuana and working at a Korean-owned convenience store. “I grew up watching the movies of John Singleton. Boyz N The Hood introduced me to this world,” the actor says in an interview. “What was really fascinating, especially coming from England, is the whole history of life here before and after crack. How everything from the Black Panther movement to the formation of the Crips and the Bloods had an influence on the culture of Los Angeles. This was completely foreign to me.”