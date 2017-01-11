New U2 album delayed by Donald Trumps victory: guitarist

The Edge, U2’s lead guitarist, said the band has chosen to delay their upcoming album, Songs of Experience, because of the election of Donald Trump.“It’s like a pendulum has suddenly just taken a huge swing in the other direction,” said The Edge, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine published this week.The world has changed significantly with the election, said the Irish musician, born David Evans, and the band felt they needed a moment to revisit the album, titled Songs of Experience.“We just went, ‘Hold on a second — we’ve got to give ourselves a moment to think about this record and about how it relates to what’s going on in the world,’ ” explained The Edge.The decision to celebrate the 30 years of The Joshua Tree with a tour came from the same vein. The band felt that the 1980s album’s political themes, drawn from the era of U.S. president Ronald Reagan and British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, resonated with the current political climate.Article Continued Below“It feels like we’re right back there in a way. I don’t think any of our work has ever come full circle to that extent,” says The Edge.This turnaround pushed the band to put Songs of Experience “on ice” for some time, while they reflect on whether these songs are what they want to put out. There is currently no set date for the distribution of the new album. The band’s last collection, 2014’s Songs of Innocence, was released as a gift via Apple’s iTunes program, which automatically installed it in users’ libraries without their permission. The Edge joked that they may take a new approach to distributing Songs of Experience: “My plan is that Bono and I would sneak into everyone’s house and put a CD under their pillow.”

