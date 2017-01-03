New year, more funds, new theatre work

As directors and playwrights, they were involved in the 10 productions that made our list of Toronto’s best theatre of 2016. So we decided to ask them what they’re working on for 2017, a year that will be defined by Canada 150 celebrations, plus cash infusions from the Trudeau government to the Canada Council for the Arts and major cultural institutions. Ravi JainJain is artistic director of indie company Why Not Theatre, an associate artistic director of Soulpepper Theatre, and directed Salt-Water Moon for Factory Theatre and The Adventures of the Black Girl in Her Search for God for the Shaw Festival.“2017 is Why Not Theatre’s 10-year anniversary, also my 10th year here in Toronto. As usual we have a lot going on with shows like Brimful of Asha and Mouthpiece on tour nationally and internationally; Butcher as part of the Off-Mirvish season and four new productions as part of the RISER project (which has produced 15 shows in four years thanks to the Toronto Arts Council open door grant of $100,000). I will also be directing a 10-year anniversary show (it’s a surprise) and more surprises to come . . . I hope that the new funding will allow us to continue to create and develop new models of support for the artists in Toronto.” Nigel Shawn WilliamsArticle Continued BelowWilliams is a Dora Award-winning director and actor who directed Factory Theatre’s A Line in the Sand.“2017 is going to be a busy year creatively. I will be directing Art at the Grand Theatre in London, Ont. I will teach and direct the graduating class at the National Theatre School, travel to Vancouver to direct The Merchant of Venice at Bard on the Beach and then return to Toronto in the fall to direct a production for Cahoots Theatre. I am hopeful that the increase in the Canada Council for the Arts budget will rejuvenate the spirit and the fire in the arts in Canada; that artists and arts organizations will be able to focus on the work they share with their audience, rather than being mired in a state of whether they can even afford to do the work.” Jordan Tannahill

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx