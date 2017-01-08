Nick Cutters Little Heaven is a tribute to the horror genre

Sometimes it’s hard for subculture outsiders to understand why people read — and write — horror fiction. Folks wonder: why would anyone want to fill their minds with such gruesome images? How could anyone find gore entertaining? In a famed 1981 essay, “Why We Crave Horror Movies,” Stephen King sheds light on this subject, arguing that we are all, to some degree, mentally ill. And that horror books, like grim fairy tales before it, give us a way of “daring the nightmare.” Horror provides a way to face our negative natures, to stare down our fears and defuse their terrific power over us — giving “psychic relief” and allowing us to return to equilibrium and to the civilized world.The heart of it is this: as human beings, we spend most of our days denying some very basic facts of our existence. Our mortality, obviously. But also: the violence of the natural world, the precariousness of reality, the tendency of humanity to descend into madness. These truths are fundamentally at odds with what we want to believe about our world, and, thus, exceptionally hard to come to terms with. Horror novels offer a way to wade into this messy bog, in a low-stakes setting. To confront these harrowing forces on a safer plane. No book in recent memory has made this more clear than Nick Cutter’s latest outing, Little Heaven. (Nick Cutter, of course, is the pseudonym for Toronto author Craig Davidson, of Rust and Bone fame.) Article Continued BelowIn Little Heaven, the feeling of processing angst is a tangible one. The book is set in the eerie New Mexico wilderness, and follows three mercenaries: a steely war vet, Micah Shughrue; a lone British hit man, Ebenezer Elkins; and a traumatized bounty hunter, Minerva Atwater. The year is 1980 and the trio come together after Shughrue’s daughter goes missing, determined to rescue her and, in the process, face the dark past that brought them together in the first place, in 1965.Their reunion catapults the narrative back to that troubled time. We find the mismatched band of criminals — who forge an uneasy friendship after failing to kill each other — carrying out odd jobs until a woman, Ellen Bellhaven, hires them to venture into the remote wilds to check on her nephew Nate, who’s living with his father on a Christian survivalist compound called Little Heaven.

