Nicolas Cage Reached Peak Nicolas Cage By Crashing His Own Movie Marathon

Your favorite Nicolas Cage movie says a lot about you. If you prefer “Con Air,” you may be a mullet apologist. If you choose “The Wicker Man,” you may want to reconsider. Every year the Alamo Drafthouse theater honors the Oscar-winning actor by screening a curated selection of five movies starring Cage, who has developed a cult following over the years. Film programmer Greg MacLennan has tried to arrange for the actor to bless Caged (stylized C4GED) with his presence for the past three years with little luck. The fourth iteration of Caged was held over the weekend in Austin, Texas, and this time Cage himself crashed the movie marathon by surprising his fans onstage. He even crafted the lineup himself, choosing to screen “Bangkok Dangerous,” “Joe,” “Bringing Out the Dead,” “Army of One” and “Lord of War” back-to-back. "You just don't know what you're missing…" That's a wrap for #C4GED! Thank you to Nic Cage for hanging with us for ten hours of Cage-y madness! #nicolascage A photo posted by Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas (@drafthouse) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:08pm PST “This is and will always be the greatest day of my life,” MacLennan said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I apologize to my unborn future child.” And yet, things got even more strange when Cage decided to recite Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” for the audience because, at that point, why the hell not?