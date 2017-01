Are you a Vin Diesel fan? Well, then you know his characters are kind of, sort of similar ― in that they’re all action heroes: Riddick, Dominic Toretto, Xander Cage. So, to test Diesel’s latest “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” co-star Nina Dobrev, The Huffington Post asked the actress to guess who said it, Dom or Xander, on a recent Build Series segment. See all the fun go down above. Produced by Gabe Piscione.