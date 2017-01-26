Nina Dobrev Will Return For 'The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale

It’s official: Elena Gilbert is coming back. Nina Dobrev announced her character’s return to “The Vampire Diaries” with an Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a snap of a new script marked “Episode 816.” A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:19am PST ”I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT,” Dobrev captioned the photo. The actress played Elena for six seasons before departing the series in 2015. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her exit deal included a clause stating that she could return for the show’s finale. Dobrev has been exceedingly tight-lipped about the prospect of her character’s return in the past. During an interview with The Huffington Post on AOL Build earlier this month, Dobrev kept mum when asked about her character’s resurrection. “I haven’t ever told secrets in the past and I’m definitely not going to start now,” she said. “Sorry, guys, I’m not allowed to talk about that.” Well, the cat is finally out of the bag. Fans were quick to flood Dobrev’s post with love and an abundance of heart-eyed emojis. “OMG I’m crying because of happiness,” one fan wrote. “I haven’t watched in like a season and a half but I will be glued to the TV for this,” added another. Meanwhile, several commenters expressed apprehension about the fate of the character Bonnie Bennett. In the show, Elena and Bonnie are permanently linked; Elena cannot return until Bonnie dies a natural death. One thing’s for sure ― we can’t wait to see how this ends. “The Vampire Diaries” series finale airs March 10 on The CW.