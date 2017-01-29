Nintendo Switches it up

Nintendo Switch is the iconic gaming company’s newest video game console, which arrives in stores on March 3, but this weekend, some Canadian gamers got a chance to get a hands-on preview of the device. Held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and open to the public on Sunday, Nintendo is touring the device to show potential buyers what its new console can do. The Switch is a hybrid mobile/home console, which is basically a tablet that can be taken and played on the go, but when at home can be placed in a docking station for big-screen TV gaming. It also has unique new controllers called Joy-Cons, which can be used in different configurations, with single-player modes or by two separate players. Nintendo’s recent console history has been boom and bust. Launched in 2006, the Wii introduced motion control and sold over 100 million units. Its followup came in 2012, the Wii U, and only sold 13 million, and failed to enchant many developers, so it had a much smaller library of Nintendo-only games and long gaps between releases. Article Continued Below“It’s one of the big things we learned from the Wii U, when we launched with a huge slate of titles and then we made the mistake of not having much come after that,” Nintendo Canada’s communications manager Andrew Collins said. “So that’s why it’s important over the next six to nine months that some of our biggest brands are coming back, and it’s the brands that people love most.”Collins adds there are 50 third-party developers working on 80 upcoming games. The weight of expectations is on the Switch, because if it doesn’t succeed, Nintendo could find itself potentially on the same path as Waterloo-based BlackBerry: slow to respond while being surpassed by competitors with more powerful technology; beholden by its insistence on proprietary hardware for its software; and while it still has dedicated fans, a large part of the gaming audience might be moving on.