Of all the legendary concert venues in Toronto, Nirvanna the Band frontmen Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol are interested in playing a show at only one: the Rivoli, a Queen St. W. club known these days for its standup comedy scene and cavernous pool hall.In fact, playing a show at the Rivoli is entirely the premise of Nirvanna the Band the Show, Johnson and McCarrol’s hilarious new “semi-scripted” television series that’s to debut weekly on Viceland on Feb. 2 and on City in March.“It’s unanswerable why these guys want to play at the Rivoli,” says real-life Johnson, the director of the show, who plays a hyperactive version of himself in Nirvanna. “Nobody could give you an answer. It’s not like they need to play the Silver Dollar and it’s not like they need to play Massey Hall. Either of those would have seemed stupid, but the Rivoli, for whatever reason . . . ”Johnson grins as he explains the genesis for Nirvanna the Band the Show, which began as a web series in 2007 (albeit with one fewer “n” in “Nirvanna”), ran until 2009 and, in the fall of 2015, was picked up by Vice through the support of executive producer Spike Jonze. McCarrol, a legitimate professional musician by day, remembers it equally well.“They call themselves something really obvious, like ‘Nirvanna,’” recalls McCarrol, whose straight-man chops and piano talent make the perfect foil for playing Jay, his TV self, opposite Matt’s mania. “And just so there’s no confusion, they actually call themselves ‘Nirvanna the Band.’”Article Continued BelowFor any established band, playing a show at the Rivoli sounds as easy as emailing their booking staff. (Or, you know, walking in.)For Nirvanna’s Matt and Jay, however — who still haven’t figured out what their musical act will look like onstage — the Rivoli is an impenetrable fortress, well-guarded by stubborn bouncers and skeptical servers. More pertinently, the venue is assuredly not in on the joke.And so the joke improves. Instead of writing and rehearsing music, Matt and Jay choose to invent ways to convince the Rivoli they are deserving of a gig, rather than actually perfecting one.