Noah Cyrus Makes Her Late-Night Debut Belting Out 'Make Me (Cry)'

Noah Cyrus has quite the set of pipes. The 17-year-old singer made her late-night debut Monday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Cyrus performed her single “Make Me (Cry)” alongside English singer-songwriter Labrinth. Though Cyrus is only a teenager, her voice is mature beyond her years. The single, which Cyrus released last November, is off of her forthcoming album “NC-17.” The album title is a nod to Cyrus’ initials and her age. my first album is officially titled NC-17 #nc17 pic.twitter.com/y1W355KvVD— Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) January 30, 2017 Noah is Miley Cyrus’ little sister, and the two certainly have similar sounds. Noah has previously said that her big sister is one of her mentors. “Miley always says, ‘Don’t ever look yourself up or read your comments, ‘cause you’re gonna see stuff that you don’t want to see,’” Noah told Rolling Stone. “That’s the best advice ever. If it’s making me happy, then it’s working.” Well, we hope Noah ignores her sister’s advice just this once to see the overwhelmingly positive comments about her “Tonight Show” performance. We can’t wait to hear what she comes out with next.