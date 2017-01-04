Obama out: How the U.S. president built his legacy as pop culture pro

WASHINGTON—From his campaign fist bump to his theatrical mic drop at the last White House correspondents’ dinner, Barack Obama ruled as America’s pop culture president.His two terms played out like a running chronicle of the trends of our times: slow-jamming the news with Jimmy Fallon, reading mean tweets with Jimmy Kimmel, filling out his NCAA basketball bracket on ESPN, cruising with Jerry Seinfeld on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.“I’m appreciably cooler than I was two minutes ago,” Obama declared after taking the wheel of a 1963 Corvette Stingray with Seinfeld months before the end of his term, he delivered what could be his with-it farewell line as he ended his remarks at the correspondents’ dinner in 2015.And, by embracing a gesture popularized by rappers and comedians.“Obama out,” he deadpanned, as he dropped his microphone and left the lectern.Article Continued BelowMichelle Obama matched the president on-trend moment for on-trend moment: She strapped on a seatbelt for Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, beat Ellen DeGeneres in a push-ups contest and rapped with a turnip.It wasn’t just frivolity.In an increasingly fragmented media world, the Obamas turned niche pop culture platforms to serious ends.

