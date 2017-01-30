Obituary: Andre Anti-Giant Arruda was little man who gave us some big laughs

Toronto comedian Andre the “Anti-Giant” Arruda, who appeared across the city in comedy clubs and on screens small and large in works like American Pie: The Naked Mile and Kenny vs. Spenny, has died.The 33-year-old Arruda’s death Saturday followed a lifelong struggle with Morquio syndrome, a rare birth defect associated with dwarfism that makes it difficult to walk.“Andre will always be remembered as the little man who gave us some big laughs,” wrote talent agent Jana Abrams in a Facebook post Sunday.Arruda was born and raised in Kitchener, Ont., but moved to Toronto in 2001 to attend Humber College where he studied comedy writing and performance. He also appeared in a Vice series called Standing Up With Andre Arruda. One of his final projects was a documentary called ,Andre: The Anti-Giant, which hits the film festival circuit this year and will be released online by Bravo Canada. Article Continued Below“I became a disability advocate by accident, by living my life,” Arruda says in a trailer for the documentary. “I don’t have a disability until I’m confronted with someone that says ‘You can’t get in here because of your height.’ ”At “3-foot-something,” the comedian became not only a recognizable force in Toronto’s stand-up community, performing sets about what he called the “handicrap” he had to deal with, but an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.In a 2014 video that went viral online, Arruda rode around the streets of Toronto in his motorized scooter to document the harassment he often faced. “Hey Mini Me, can you tie my shoes?” one man shouts at Arruda in the video. Another calls him a “leprechaun.”