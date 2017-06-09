Oh the Places Youll Go! Dr. Seuss museum opens in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MASS.—From the squiggly, pink handrails outside the entrance to the front hall decorated with scenes from “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street” — a real street just blocks away — the new Amazing World of Dr. Seuss museum says “You’re off to Great Places!”Walking into to the museum opening to the public Saturday in the author and illustrator’s hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts, is like walking into one of his beloved children’s books.The museum dedicated to Theodor Geisel — who under the pen name Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated dozens of rhyming children’s books including The Cat in the Hat and Green Eggs and Ham — features interactive exhibits, artwork never before displayed publicly and explains how his childhood experiences in the city about 145 kilometres west of Boston shaped his work.“He would absolutely be at ease here,” said Leagrey Dimond, one of Geisel’s stepdaughters (He didn’t have any biological children). “And to know that he’s going to be here permanently, safe, protected, that people who want to know more are going to make this trip here to see him, it’s perfect.”Theodor Seuss Geisel, left, also known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, rests on a wall near an entrance at the museum. (Steven Senne/AP) Article Continued BelowExamples of Geisel’s early advertising work and World War II-era propaganda and political illustrations that critics consider racist are conspicuously absent, but that’s because the museum is aimed primarily at children, said Kay Simpson, president of the Springfield Museums complex.The organization has in the past hosted exhibits of Geisel’s wartime work, she said.Kids are definitely the focus of the first floor of the museum, created in conjunction with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the family company that protects Geisel’s legacy. It features games and climbable statues of Horton, the stack of turtles from Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories and Thing 1 and Thing 2 from The Cat in the Hat.John Simpson, left, project director of exhibitions for the museum, and his wife Kay Simpson, right, president of Springfield Museums, unwrap a statue of the "Cat in the Hat." (Steven Senne/AP) “This museum is about visitors encountering the creatures that sprang out from Ted Geisel’s imagination — Horton, the Cat in the Hat, the Lorax, Sam I Am — that got kids excited about reading, which was really his preoccupation later on in his career,” Simpson said.