'Oklahoma City' Trailer Links Timothy McVeigh's Terrorism To Advance Of White Supremacy

Ever since he bombed an Oklahoma City federal building in 1995, Timothy McVeigh has remained a celebrity terrorist. But the deranged Army veteran’s story begins long before his blitz on the American government. The new documentary “Oklahoma City” traces McVeigh’s motivations to the modern white supremacist movement, specifically early-’90s armed standoffs at Ruby Ridge, Idaho, and in Waco, Texas. The Huffington Post has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for Barak Goodman’s movie, below. After bowing at the Sundance Film Festival at the end of this month, “Oklahoma City” will open in select theaters Feb. 3 and air Feb. 7 on PBS. It is a document of patriotism turned into radicalism, a familiar notion amid the alarming nationalist force that has only become more incentivized in the wake of Donald Trump’s election.

