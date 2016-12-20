Olivia Wilde Says Goodbye To Her 'Melania Hair' With A Fresh Cut

On Monday, Olivia Wilde uploaded a Boomerang graphic on Instagram to show off her new haircut. The chop isn’t drastic ― just a few inches ― but for Wilde it was a chance to say goodbye to her long, Melania-Trump-like hairstyle. “Feelin myself apparently,” she captioned the clip, before adding a little jab at the future First Lady. “Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair.” Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair A video posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:49pm PST Wilde’s hairstylist, Harry Josh, uploaded his own photo of the star’s new look, writing, “When you blow @oliviawilde’s mind with a hair chop and highlights❤❤.” When you blow @oliviawilde 's mind with a hair chop and highlights❤❤ A photo posted by Harry Josh (@harryjoshhair) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:57pm PST Wilde was a proud Hillary Clinton supporter throughout the election and openly slammed Donald Trump, so it’s no surprise she’d do anything to separate herself from the president-elect and his family. But with short or long hair, the actress looks great.

