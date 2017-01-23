One Glaring Thing You've Never Noticed On 'The Big Bang' Theory

Even if you’re the biggest “Big Bang Theory” fan, there’s something you probably haven’t seen on the show before. With “The Big Bang Theory” already 10 seasons in, you’d think you’d know pretty much everything about Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) by now. He’s a Ph.D., he loves video games, he’s married to Penny (Kaley Cuoco) … and the dude loves his glasses. Or does he? Some fans in forums have noticed something peculiar about the glasses, and upon further inspection, and confirmation from Johnny Galecki himself, it appears they’re right. Brace yourselves … Leonard’s glasses don’t have any lenses. (Everything is a lie!) “Oh, man. You’re killing the magic,” Galecki told The Huffington Post after being asked about the lense-less glasses on Build Series. The actor is currently promoting his new horror movie, “Rings,” but he took some time to recall the origin of his empty glasses. “We rehearsed the first episode for about a week and a half, and when we started to shoot, they said, ‘Well, you’re gonna take your glasses off, right?’ I said, ‘No, I want Leonard to wear glasses.’ They said, ‘Oh, we just thought you were wearing them as Johnny for rehearsal all week,’” said Galecki. Galecki explained that he usually has to look up when talking to co-star Jim Parsons, and when he did that, his lenses were catching the light. “I quickly popped out the lenses and that’s the movie magic behind that,” said the actor. CBS Leonard with an obviously very weak prescription. The lense-less glasses haven’t always worked out. Galecki remembered a time when everyone started laughing because he had accidentally put his finger through the empty frame and scratched his eye. “That kind of killed the moment,” said Galecki. If you’re one of the people who will now enjoy checking to see if Leonard’s glasses have lenses, you’re going to have plenty of opportunity. Elsewhere during the Build segment, Galecki told us he believes the show will be back for Season 11. The actor said the question of whether the show will come back is really for the writers, adding, “I know everybody here on the stage wants it to happen, so I’m confident that we’ll work it out.” Sounds good, Leonard. Sure, you’ve been telling us lies about your glasses for 10 seasons, but reassuring us about Season 11 is a good way to redeem yourself. Keep those frames looking fresh.