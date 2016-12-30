Onstage for the holidays

It’s not unusual to cap off the holiday season with at the theatre before settling down with family and friends on Christmas Day. But what about the performers in those holiday shows, whose schedules intensify as their audiences relax? The Star spoke to some actors performing in Toronto over the holidays, away from their hometowns, about how they’ll deal with the demands.Courtney Ch’ng LancasterShow: Soulpepper Theatre’s Alligator Pie until Dec. 31Article Continued BelowWhere’s the Family? “My immediate family is from Antigonish, Nova Scotia, and my husband’s family is in Vancouver.” Days Off: Christmas and probably Christmas Eve.Plans: Since it’s too risky to travel with limited time and unknown weather conditions, Ch’ng Lancaster and her husband will “treat ourselves. We’re all about the holidays being about cheese and chocolate and eating all day. We’ll go for a walk, see some friends, and end with the classic Chinese food and a movie.”

