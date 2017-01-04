Oprah Winfrey Has Zero Interest In Becoming President After Donald Trump

Oprah Winfrey is many things: a media mogul, a black American icon, a lover of gift-giving. One thing she’ll never be, though, is president of the United States ― despite all those people on the internet who are team #Oprah2020. In an interview with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Tuesday night, Oprah admitted that being president just isn’t in the cards for her. “Never!” she exclaimed. “No, it’s not my thing.” (She told Jimmy Kimmel the same thing last year.) Oprah, a Hillary Clinton supporter, has been vocal about politics in the past. Following Donald Trump’s victory, which seemingly shocked everyone but Trump, the Harpo Productions founder tried to spread a message of hope. Instead, she left people scratching their heads after telling The Associated Press that the president-elect seemed “humbled” after he met with President Obama. She also tweeted a picture of the two men with the caption, “Everybody take a deep breath! #HopeLives!” Needless to say, it didn’t go over so well, and she was forced to clarify her statements. Based on that alone, we can understand why Oprah wouldn’t subject herself to a presidency. Plus, she’s already one of the most powerful women in the world, so she doesn’t need the Oval Office. Still, Oprah did admit that she’ll miss Barack, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. “For me, you know, African-American woman, being able to see that reflection of myself through the girls and through her, just their presence there, I’m going to miss that,” she told Colbert. “But it has meant so much to me.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx