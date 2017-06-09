Orphan Black Season 5 promises answers, though not always happy ones

It’s the little Canadian show that could. For four seasons now, critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller Orphan Black has launched viewers into the world of Sarah Manning, a small-time con artist forced to fight and run for her life (and her daughter’s) after stealing the identity of a dead woman who bears a striking resemblance to her, only to discover the two of them are part of a transcontinental network of clones — and not everyone’s glad they exist. But like all good things, Orphan Black, too, is coming to an end after its fifth and final season, which begins Saturday at 10 p.m. on Space, a milestone both cast and crew say is bittersweet but will give fans exactly what they’re looking for.RELATED:Tatiana Maslany has ‘loved every second’ of ‘Orphan Black’Article Continued BelowA star system is born at Canadian Screen AwardsCanadians thrilled by Tatiana Maslany’s Emmy win“It’s sad, it’s really sad, but also I’m totally in denial that it’s happening,” lead actress and producer Tatiana Maslany told reporters during a set visit in February. The Regina native has won 15 awards, including an Emmy, for her work on the show, where she has portrayed almost as many clones.