Orphans brings chaos to Coal Mine Theatre

OrphansWatch this if: You want to see a nice evening devolve into chaos.Closing their third season, Coal Mine Theatre presents British playwright Dennis Kelly’s exploration of racism, violence and familial ties in Orphans (not to be confused with the Lyle Kessler play of the same name, which ran on Broadway in 2013 starring Alec Baldwin). Kelly’s Orphans, featuring Coal Mine co-founder Diana Bentley, explores the frail divisions between liberal progressives and what they morally oppose: prejudice, violent aggression and injustice. As usual in the Coal Mine’s intimate storefront space, expect the mood to get intense.April 9-30, Coal Mine Theatre, 1454 Danforth Ave.Sound of the BeastArticle Continued BelowWatch this if: You need some social and artistic inspiration.Donna-Michelle St. Bernard is a two-time Governor General’s Award-nominated playwright who takes the spotlight for herself in Sound of the Beast. As an accomplished writer and spoken-word poet, St. Bernard, a.k.a. Belladonna the Blest, closes Theatre Passe Muraille’s 2016/2017 season with a multimedia performance about pushing back against powers of authority. It’s inspired by the Tunisian rapper Weld-El 15, who spent two years in jail for a song called “Boulicia Kleb (The Police Are Dogs).” As a revered voice in Canadian theatre, St. Bernard’s work is always worth a ticket and her ideas worth taking in.April 13-May 7, Theatre Passe Muraille, 16 Ryerson Ave.