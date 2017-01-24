Oscar Nominations Snub Amy Adams, 'Jackie,' Tom Hanks And More

After months of anticipation, the nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning. While front-runners like “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea” nabbed spots in major categories, other films and their respective talent didn’t fare as well. Here are the snubs and surprises of the 2017 Oscar race. SURPRISE (sort of): Best Actress — Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” Paramount Meryl Streep earned her 20th Oscar nomination for her role in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” which is … well … surprising but not? She’s Meryl Streep. SNUB: Best Actress — Annette Bening, “20th Century Women” A24 “20th Century Women” is pure delight, and Annette Bening deserved to be recognized for her role as single mother in 1979 California. The film only earned one nomination, for Best Original Screenplay. Bummer! SNUB: Best Actress — Amy Adams, “Arrival” Paramount Amy Adams seemed like a sure bet in this category, so when her name wasn’t mentioned alongside nominees Emma Stone (“La La Land”), Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Ruth Negga (“Loving”), Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”) and Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”), it was quite the surprise. SNUB: Best Documentary — “Weiner” Showtime “Weiner,” one of 2016’s best movies, could have (should have?) won this category. Or so it seemed. SNUB: Best Supporting Actor — Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins” Paramount Although he was nominated in the Best Actor category for the Golden Globes, Paramount lobbied for Hugh Grant as a supporting player at the Oscars for his role as St Clair Bayfield in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” It didn’t work. SURPRISE (sort of): Best Supporting Actor — Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea” Roadside Attractions You can argue that Casey Affleck’s performance in “Manchester by the Sea” is heightened by the one delivered by his 20-year-old co-star, Lucas Hedges. His nomination isn’t a total shocker, considering Hedges is also up for the Screen Actors Guild precursor. But there’s always a question as to whether the Academy will go for young performers, so Hedges is a welcome inclusion. SNUB: Best Animated Feature — “Finding Dory” Disney “Finding Dory” was a box-office sensation this year, but the Academy didn’t seem to think it was worthy of a nomination over animated flicks like “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Moana,” “My Life as a Zucchini,” “The Red Turtle” and “Zootopia.” Sorry, Ellen! SURPRISE (sort of): Best Actor — Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic” Bleeker Street Viggo Mortensen is only a surprise because the Best Actor category always seemed in flux. Then again, he did get the Screen Actors Guild Award nod, a prime indicator of potential Oscar glory. SNUB: Best Original Score and Best Original Song — Pharrell Williams, “Hidden Figures” Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Pharrell Williams, along with Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, didn’t score a nom for their work on “Hidden Figures,” despite the soundtrack being praised. SNUB AND SURPRISE: Best Supporting Actor — Michael Shannon & Aaron Taylor Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals” Focus Features Aaron Taylor-Johnson won the Golden Globe; Michael Shannon wasn’t even nominated. SNUB: Best Picture — “Deadpool” Fox After it nabbed some nominations at the Golden Globes, many thought the Ryan Reynolds-fronted superhero movie could be an Oscar contender. That’s why the awards expanded the Best Picture category to as many as 10 slots, right? So blockbusters could be nominated? SNUB: Best Picture — “Jackie” Fox Searchlight Not everyone was a fan of Pablo Larraín’s “Jackie,” but we here at HuffPost will continue to champion the movie until you all go see it. After a bang-up year for movies, this unconventional semi-biopic just wasn’t the Academy’s flavor. SNUB: Best Actress — Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures” 20th Century Fox Taraji P. Henson didn’t make a dent in the precursor awards, but the “Hidden Figures” box-office triumph seemed like a possible boon for the actress, who plays NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. SNUB: Best Actor — Tom Hanks, “Sully” Warner Bros When “Sully” came out in September, Tom Hanks seemed like a guaranteed nominee. We should have known better, considering he couldn’t even muster a nod for his decade-best work in “Captain Phillips.” SURPRISE (sort of): Best Director — Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge” C Flanigan via Getty Images Many questioned whether Casey Affleck deserved an Oscar nomination given the resurfaced sexual assault allegations against him. If we’re going down that road, should we rally behind Mel Gibson despite his unsavory past? The Academy didn’t seem to take either situation into account when judging this year’s films. That said, Academy voters’ love for “Hacksaw Ridge” has been a lingering narrative of the season. SURPRISE: Best Production Design And Best Original Score — “Passengers” Sony Seriously? This movie is bad, you guys.